Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston gives a rundown on the Panthers at week 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NFL legend Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston joined the team on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the Panthers and how their season is looking at week 10.

First up: Christian McCaffrey’s latest injury – is he worth $16 million/year? McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back in NFL history, but having missed most of the season, does the price tag match the payout?

Next: Was signing Teddy Bridgewater the right move? Moose wants to see Bridgewater improve in late-game situations.

Also: Johnston describes the Panthers’ defense as having “flashes.” How do you fix that and play at a high level?

All this and more, on Charlotte Sports Live after the news.

