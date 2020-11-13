Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston gives a rundown on the Panthers at week 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NFL legend Daryl ‘Moose’ Johnston joined the team on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the Panthers and how their season is looking at week 10.
First up: Christian McCaffrey’s latest injury – is he worth $16 million/year? McCaffrey is the highest-paid running back in NFL history, but having missed most of the season, does the price tag match the payout?
Next: Was signing Teddy Bridgewater the right move? Moose wants to see Bridgewater improve in late-game situations.
Also: Johnston describes the Panthers’ defense as having “flashes.” How do you fix that and play at a high level?
