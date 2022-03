(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — The 49ers take on Rice Thursday at 12 p.m. for the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament.

Charlotte Sports Live’s Carla Gebhart sits down with 49ers head coach Cara Consuegra before the big game.

Charlotte brought home a record 8 postseason honors as well as the regular-season title, and now they set their sights on the NCAA tournament.