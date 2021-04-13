CSL talks with former MLB player and current Braves analyst Nick Green about start of season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Former MLB infielder and Braves broadcaster Nick Green joined CSL on Monday to give us some thoughts on the early season start for the Braves.

It’s early in the season, but Green says he’s already seen some changes in the offense from their first week to today.

“The offense is going to struggle when you face good pitching and that’s what happened in that opening series. Now they’re starting to heat up,” Green said. “The offense is swinging the bats like they’re capable of.”

Green added that he’s enjoyed watching Ronald Acuna so far and says we’re seeing his strengths come out.

“I talk about this all the time. When he leads off the game, you’ve got to turn the TV on. You can’t miss that first at bat,” Green said. “That’s what you want your lead off hitter to do.”

Green also addresses the replay review issues in Major League Baseball, which potentially cost the Braves a game against the Phillies this season.

Of course, we also get to hear about what it’s like working with Paul Byrd and we get a good story.

“Paul Byrd is one of my favorite guys ever!” Green said. “Paul Byrd bought my first suit in the big league, so I have a special place in my heart for Paul Byrd.”