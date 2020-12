CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Charlotte Football Club acquired midfielder Brandt Bronico from the Chicago Fire on Friday in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick. Charlotte also received Chicago's fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Bronico spent four seasons in Chicago, playing 66 matches, including 40 starts, scoring two goals and eight assists. He is no stranger to Charlotte, playing collegiately for the Charlotte 49ers from 2013-16 and scoring 25 goals and dishing out 23 assists.