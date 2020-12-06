CSL Quick Six: Was Jeremy Chinn’s fine for dunking the ball worth it?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for today:

  1. Do you like coastal Carolina’s iconic teal turf?
  2. Was Jeremy Chinn’s hefty fine for dunking the ball over the crossbar worth it?
  3. Morgan, if you hadn’t played golf in college, what sport would you have played?
  4. Who has the best mascot in college football?
  5. What is your bold prediction for Sunday’s NFL slate of games?

