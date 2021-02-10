CSL Quick Six: Trey Lance, Jeremy Lin and Daytona memories

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Wednesday night Quick Six live from Daytona with Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and special guest Alan Cavanna.
- Some mock drafts have the Panthers moving up to No. 3 to get QB Trey Lance. Would you take him at 3?
- What’s the greatest Daytona 500 moment in your lifetime?
- Linsanity has struck the G-League. Jeremy Lin is trying to make a comeback to the NBA with the Warriors. Will he make it back to the association?
- Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball aren’t sold on Air BnB. Come up with a better nickname for them?
- Of all the drivers on new teams, who will fare the best this Sunday during the Daytona 500?
- Would rather take a 95 mile per hour fastball by Aroldis Chapman to the back, open field hit by Tre Boston or checked in the boards by Zedeno Chara?