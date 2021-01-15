CSL Quick Six: Saints vs. Bucs, NASCAR playoffs, Drake albums

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Drew Brees and Tom Brady go at this Sunday right here on FOX 46. Who wins: New Orleans or Tampa?
  2. With Alabama’s Mac Jones now declaring for the NFL Draft. Where does that rank him among the other QBs?
  3. Of the guys who didn’t make the NASCAR playoffs last year, who do you expect to get in this year?
  4. Urban Meyer is the next head coach of the Jags with Trevor Lawrence being their first pick. How many wins does Jacksonville get?
  5. Once the pandemic is over, which NASCAR track town do you want to party in first?
  6. What is your favorite Drake album and why?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral