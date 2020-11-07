CSL Quick Six: Nov. 6

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick 6 for tonight:
- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will not punish Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for returning to the field to celebrate after testing positive for COVID-19. Is that the right move?
- Better way to spend a Saturday off–hiking in the Carolinas or sitting on the couch, eating junk food and watching TV all day?
- The PAC12 season kicks off this weekend. Will a PAC12 team make the college football playoff for the first time since 2017?
- Joe Namath said he could see Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence trying to leverage a trade rather the go to the Jets if they get the #1 pick. Should Lawrence avoid the Jets?
- If you’re going out to watch a football game or any sport outside for that matter, what does the perfect forecast look like?
- The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators tomorrow. Who’s winning the big rivalry game?