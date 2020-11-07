CSL Quick Six: Nov. 6

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick 6 for tonight:

  1. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred will not punish Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for returning to the field to celebrate after testing positive for COVID-19. Is that the right move?
  2. Better way to spend a Saturday off–hiking in the Carolinas or sitting on the couch, eating junk food and watching TV all day?
  3. The PAC12 season kicks off this weekend. Will a PAC12 team make the college football playoff for the first time since 2017?
  4. Joe Namath said he could see Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence trying to leverage a trade rather the go to the Jets if they get the #1 pick. Should Lawrence avoid the Jets?
  5. If you’re going out to watch a football game or any sport outside for that matter, what does the perfect forecast look like?
  6. The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators tomorrow. Who’s winning the big rivalry game?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral