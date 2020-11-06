CSL Quick Six: Nov. 5

CSL
Posted:

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. If Christian McCaffrey plays on Sunday, how many yards and touchdowns will he have?
  2. Will the Hornets draft James Wiseman with the third pick in the NBA draft?
  3. After his big performance tonight, is Aaron Rodgers in front of Russel Wilson for NFL MVP?
  4. A number of states legalized sports betting on Tuesday. When do you think we’ll see it here in North Carolina?
  5. Four Atlanta Braves won Silver Sluggers tonight. What was the biggest thing that prevented them from winning the National League?
  6. Who was better, Backstreet Boys or NSYNC?

