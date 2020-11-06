CSL Quick Six: Nov. 5

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- If Christian McCaffrey plays on Sunday, how many yards and touchdowns will he have?
- Will the Hornets draft James Wiseman with the third pick in the NBA draft?
- After his big performance tonight, is Aaron Rodgers in front of Russel Wilson for NFL MVP?
- A number of states legalized sports betting on Tuesday. When do you think we’ll see it here in North Carolina?
- Four Atlanta Braves won Silver Sluggers tonight. What was the biggest thing that prevented them from winning the National League?
- Who was better, Backstreet Boys or NSYNC?