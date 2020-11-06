CSL Quick Six: Nov. 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets have not played a game since March, but head coach James Borrego is hopeful the season will start in late December.

Borrego admits his team was at a bit of a disadvantage not playing in the Orlando bubble this summer. The team did hold its own two-week bubble where they worked on bonding as a team off the court, and improving on it.