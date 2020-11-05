CSL Quick Six: Nov. 4

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick 6 for tonight:

  1. How many total touchdowns will Patrick Mahomes have against the Panthers Sunday?
  2. Logano, Elliott, Hamlin or Keselowksi, who wins the NASCAR Championship on Sunday?
  3. The Hornets have expressed interest in James Wiseman with the third pick in the NBA draft, but will he even be there? Is he the best pick?
  4. Who is the best football player you ever saw on the same field as you?
  5. Pitcher Trevor Bauer rejected the reds offer, but says he’s open to a return. Will he stay in Cincinnati?
  6. Which was the better Ryan Reynolds movie Van Wilder or Deadpool?

