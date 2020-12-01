CSL Quick Six: Nov. 30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Alabama is still a clear favorite atop the CFB polls. Does any SEC team have a chance at beating them this year?
  2. Would you rather watch a football game at Bank of America Stadium or Lambeau Field?
  3. What’s your Super Bowl prediction for this year?
  4. In baseball, players have their walk up songs. If you were a player, what would yours be?
  5. When you were little, what was your go to: Hitting golf balls, throwing snow balls, or playing with dolls?
  6. Who is the golf coach at Western Kentucky—the school that was supposed to play the Charlotte 49ers tomorrow–right now?

