CSL Quick Six: Nov. 27

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Today Peyton Manning and Steph Curry teamed up to face Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson in golf. If you could play 18 with any one of those four, who would it be and why?
- Who is the best team in the NFC?
- Charlotte hosts the Western Kentucky Hiltoppers on Tuesday. Who is going to win it?
- Mitch Trubisky set to start for the Bears this weekend. Any chance he can save their season?
- Of these three AFC teams fighting for the final playoff spot, which will make the post season–Raiders, Ravens or Dolphins?
- If you could bring any former Carolina Panthers out of retirement to help out this season, who would it be?
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE