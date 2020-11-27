CSL Quick Six: Nov. 26

- Is it time to boot the Cowboys and Lions from its annual Thanksgiving Day game?
- Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19. Will the Ravens and Steelers even play on Sunday?
- Do the Eagles have any chance of beating the Seahawks Monday night and taking back the NFC (L)east?
- Do you consider the Atlanta Hawks the Hornets biggest rival?
- Its Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley versus Peyton Manning and Steph Curry tomorrow–who wins?
- The Elf on the Shelf will arrive in many homes tomorrow. Is it creepy?
