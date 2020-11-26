CSL Quick Six: Nov. 25

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. College hoops are off and running. Who will be the best team on tobacco road come March?
  2. Shane Beamer is gaining steam as a name that could take the South Carolina job. Will it happen?
  3. Brian Burns is on a tear and on track to get a Pro Bowl nod. Will he be “all-pro” at the end of the season?
  4. Andy Pettitte is yet again on the baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Is this the year he gets in?
  5. Tim Tebow is returning to the Mets organization. Does he reach the show in 2021?
  6. Do you play Christmas music during Thanksgiving celebrations?

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral