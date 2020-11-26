CSL Quick Six: Nov. 25

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- College hoops are off and running. Who will be the best team on tobacco road come March?
- Shane Beamer is gaining steam as a name that could take the South Carolina job. Will it happen?
- Brian Burns is on a tear and on track to get a Pro Bowl nod. Will he be “all-pro” at the end of the season?
- Andy Pettitte is yet again on the baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Is this the year he gets in?
- Tim Tebow is returning to the Mets organization. Does he reach the show in 2021?
- Do you play Christmas music during Thanksgiving celebrations?
