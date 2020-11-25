CSL Quick Six: Nov. 24

CSL
Posted:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Who are you most excited to see in a Hornets uniform–LaMelo Ball or Gordon Hayward?
  2. The Panthers have the Vikings next, even if Teddy is good enough to go, do you sit him going into the bye?
  3. After not shaking hands again after a loss, is Tom Brady the NFL’s biggest sore loser?
  4. We just saw the NC Dinos get a sword for a trophy. If you could make a trophy what would it be?
  5. Tiger Woods is playing with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship. How many of Charlie’s shots will the team take?
  6. Will Kunkel’s favorite Christmas song is N*SYNC’s “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”–how many times has he played it so far this week?

