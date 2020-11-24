CSL Quick Six: Nov. 23

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

1. Joe Burrow’s knee injury is worse than we thought – a torn MCL/ACL along with other structural damage. Will he be back in time for 2021 and will he be the same?

2. The 49ers football game against Western was rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. Are you watching?

3. For the first time in franchise history, the Steelers remain undefeated at 10-0. Can they go undefeated this year?

4. The Colts outscored the Packers 20-3 in the 2nd half of yesterday’s game. At 7-3, do you see the Packers going to the Super Bowl this year?

5. Despite losing to the Browns, the Eagles are still leading the NFC East, but should they bench Carson Wentz moving forward?

6. What is the best part of Thanksgiving Day outside of the food?

