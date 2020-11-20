CSL Quick Six: Nov. 20

(AP)- The Lions are 3-2 on the road; the Panthers are 1-4 at home with QB Matthew Stafford coming off a big game against Washington throwing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 win.

RB D'Andre Swift had 149 yards from scrimmage last week and joined RB Billy Sims (1980) as the only Lions rookies to have 80 yards rushing and 60 yards receiving in a game. Swift and Sims are also the only Lions to produce at least four TDs rushing and two TDs receiving in their first nine games.