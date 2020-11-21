CSL Quick Six: Nov. 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It's been a big week for the Charlotte Hornets-- landing the first-round draft pick LaMelo Ball with their first-round pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday.

LaMelo got to the Queen City Thursday night and was introduced at the Spectrum Center on Friday along with the three other draft picks. LaMelo says he's excited to hit the ground running knowing games are literally a month away, but he says his first important move in Charlotte was stopping for some Cookout.