Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Who was the biggest “get” from the draft on Wednesday?
- LaMelo goes to Cook Out for his first meal in Charlotte. Was that the right choice? If not, where should he have gone for his first meal?
- Klay Thompson is out again with a season-ending Achilles tear. Do the Warriors have a shot at a title without him?
- LaVar Ball seems pretty confident his three boys will play on the same team at some point in time—do you actually see this happening?
- If you could add another player–rookie or vet–to the Hornets roster right now—who would it be?
- How many times will we actually see LaVar Ball in Charlotte this next season to watch LaMelo?
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Plentiful pecans: Carolina harvest is booming ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
- CSL Quick Six: Nov. 20
- IRS urges those who haven’t received a stimulus check to claim theirs
- Several boats torched in Lake Norman marina fire; officials say cause of blaze remains unknown
- LaVar Ball talks Hornets, Panthers, even WWE on CSL