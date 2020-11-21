CSL Quick Six: Nov. 20

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Who was the biggest “get” from the draft on Wednesday?
  2. LaMelo goes to Cook Out for his first meal in Charlotte. Was that the right choice? If not, where should he have gone for his first meal?
  3. Klay Thompson is out again with a season-ending Achilles tear. Do the Warriors have a shot at a title without him?
  4. LaVar Ball seems pretty confident his three boys will play on the same team at some point in time—do you actually see this happening?
  5. If you could add another player–rookie or vet–to the Hornets roster right now—who would it be?
  6. How many times will we actually see LaVar Ball in Charlotte this next season to watch LaMelo?

