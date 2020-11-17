CSL Quick Six: Nov. 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. CB Donte Jackson keeps having issues with his toe–in and out of games–what should the Panthers do with him?
  2. Charlotte sitting at 2-3 with their sixth game just getting canceled. Do you see them reaching 5 wins this season?
  3. 10 people in North Carolina voted for Mark Cuban for president. Would you vote for him?
  4. NFL obviously has the ability to tie at the end of games. NFC East— love the tie or hate the tie?
  5. Two big powerhouses in the Sunbelt face off this weekend, App State and Coastal Carolina. Who’s winning this one?
  6. Thanksgiving is next week! Turkey or ham?

