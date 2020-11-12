CSL Quick Six: Nov. 11

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight.

  1. What Carolina basketball school not named UNC or Duke will have the best season?
  2. Besides the Hornets, who has the best new NBA uniforms?
  3. Mike Davis is stepping back into the starters role at running back for the Panthers, but how many rush attempts will Curtis Samuel have this Sunday?
  4. What do you miss most about covering the Carolina Panthers?
  5. Raleigh is supposed to host an outdoor NHL game in February at NC State. With a possible vaccine in the near future, do we see that game happening?
  6. Shane Bieber just won the American League CY Young Award. What’s your favorite Justin Bieber song?

