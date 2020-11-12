Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight.
- What Carolina basketball school not named UNC or Duke will have the best season?
- Besides the Hornets, who has the best new NBA uniforms?
- Mike Davis is stepping back into the starters role at running back for the Panthers, but how many rush attempts will Curtis Samuel have this Sunday?
- What do you miss most about covering the Carolina Panthers?
- Raleigh is supposed to host an outdoor NHL game in February at NC State. With a possible vaccine in the near future, do we see that game happening?
- Shane Bieber just won the American League CY Young Award. What’s your favorite Justin Bieber song?
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- CSL Quick Six: Nov. 11
- Bus driver shortage part of CMS’ decision to delay middle schooler’s return to class
- Montgomery County church severely damaged by runaway tractor-trailer tire
- Chilling 911 calls detail night 5-year-old was shot in Rock Hill drive-by
- Cody Zeller talks about his charitable foundation, Hornets upcoming season on CSL