CSL Quick Six: Nov. 10

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. If Christian McCaffrey is out again for an extended period of time, is it time to pack up the Panthers season and call it a wash?
  2. Now that we’re 10 weeks into the NFL season, were the Panthers right to go with Joey Slye over Graham Gano?
  3. Don Mattingly of the Marlins and Kevin Cash of the Rays have won managers of the year agree or disagree?
  4. Norte Dame is undefeated as a temporary ACC school; do you think the NCAA should make a push to make it a permanent move?
  5. Three games in the mac tonight, three more tomorrow. Do you like Tuesday night college football?
  6. What is the must-have side dish at your Thanksgiving dinner?

