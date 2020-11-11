CSL Quick Six: Nov. 10

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- If Christian McCaffrey is out again for an extended period of time, is it time to pack up the Panthers season and call it a wash?
- Now that we’re 10 weeks into the NFL season, were the Panthers right to go with Joey Slye over Graham Gano?
- Don Mattingly of the Marlins and Kevin Cash of the Rays have won managers of the year agree or disagree?
- Norte Dame is undefeated as a temporary ACC school; do you think the NCAA should make a push to make it a permanent move?
- Three games in the mac tonight, three more tomorrow. Do you like Tuesday night college football?
- What is the must-have side dish at your Thanksgiving dinner?