CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Super Bowl ratings and Air BnB

DAYTONA, FL. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord holds two simulators with a lifelike cockpit in front of a wrap-around screen, powered by computers to provide a realistic racing experience.

"It's far more realistic than even just an iRacing or video game, I mean you guys saw the motion and all that," NASCAR program engineer of Ford Performance, Richard Johns said. "There's a tremendous amount of work that has to go into moving all that and making it feel realistic right down to the feel of when they get on the break, the belts pull tight to give the driver the feeling that the car is decelerating,"