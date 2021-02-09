CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Super Bowl ratings and Air BnB

CSL
Posted: / Updated:
February 14 2021 02:30 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday night Quick Six live from Daytona with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely.

  1. The Dallas Cowboys left Dak Prescott off it’s team video online…think it was on purpose?
  2. LaMelo Ball is on a tear right now. How many seasons will it be until we see No. 2 in an All-Star game?
  3. Add the Flyers to the list of teams hit by COVID-19. Will the NHL get their season in or will it be stopped by the pandemic?
  4. Did the pandemic play a role in the Super Bowl having its worst ratings since 2007?
  5. Johnny Manziel is playing football again in the new fan controlled league. Will we ever see Johnny Football play a meaningful snap again?
  6. Air BnB is the fan favorite nickname for LaMelo and Miles Bridges. Will it stick? Do you have something better?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral