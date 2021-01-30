CSL Quick Six: Jan. 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely!

  1. Headlines are surrounding Ken Griffey Jr., who has been retired since 2010 and is joining MLB front offices. What do you remember most from the kid’s career?
  2. Nick Sirianni had a “rough” introductory press conference today. What were your initial thoughts after listening to him ramble today?
  3. Texans new Head Coach David Culley said of Deshaun Watson today, “I know he’s going to be a Houston Texan,” despite the rumors and despite how many times we’ve discussed this. How do you see this playing out?
  4. Almost every starter for the Panthers’ O-line is about to become a free agent this offseason. Who would you keep?
  5. The largest Super Bowl wager was made last night: $2.3 million with the Buccaneers winning. How much money would you be comfortable betting on those results?
  6. If you were a NASCAR driver, what number car would you want to drive?

