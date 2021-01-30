CSL Quick Six: Jan. 29

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Josh Sims and Brien Blakely!
- Headlines are surrounding Ken Griffey Jr., who has been retired since 2010 and is joining MLB front offices. What do you remember most from the kid’s career?
- Nick Sirianni had a “rough” introductory press conference today. What were your initial thoughts after listening to him ramble today?
- Texans new Head Coach David Culley said of Deshaun Watson today, “I know he’s going to be a Houston Texan,” despite the rumors and despite how many times we’ve discussed this. How do you see this playing out?
- Almost every starter for the Panthers’ O-line is about to become a free agent this offseason. Who would you keep?
- The largest Super Bowl wager was made last night: $2.3 million with the Buccaneers winning. How much money would you be comfortable betting on those results?
- If you were a NASCAR driver, what number car would you want to drive?