CSL Quick Six: Jan. 21

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Do you think Scott Fitterer will make a blockbuster move for the Panthers in his first year?
  2. It’s not looking as if Joe Brady will be a NFL head coach next season. How long until he is?
  3. Will Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and KD be able to coincide peacefully on and off the court this season?
  4. Connor McGregor is back in the octagon this weekend against Dustin Portier. Who wins on fight island?
  5. If you could go to lunch with one current head coach in college or the NFL to pick their brain, who are you choosing and why?
  6. If you had the keys to Club Lit, what are you are doing first?

