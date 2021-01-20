CSL Quick Six: Jan. 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets announced the launch of their social justice platform aimed at improving economic mobility, racial equity and their continued efforts on voting Monday.

The new platform builds on the team's previous campaign, Swarm the Polls, which was introduced in Fall 2020 ahead of the Presidential election. According to the website, the Hornets plan to use it to "raise awareness around the needs of our community while creating equitable and educational opportunities for all."