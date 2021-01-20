CSL Quick Six: Jan. 19

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. If you had to trade Christian McCaffrey to get Deshaun Watson, would you do it?
  2. Only two NFL head coaching gigs left. Which mess is more attractive: Texans or Eagles?
  3. Besides LaMelo, which other player from the bench do you think could be starting every day?
  4. Will Patrick Mahomes clear concussion protocol in time for the AFC Championship?
  5. Luke Combs is performing live at the Daytona 500 which you can see right here on FOX 46. What’s your favorite Luke Combs song?
  6. You have been challenged to eat this Bojangles mixture of a Bo-Berry biscuit, Cajun chicken filet and pimento cheese. Eat it and rate it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral