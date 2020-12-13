CSL Quick Six: Mascots, hoops, Vandy football

CSL
Posted: / Updated:
  1. What’s the best sport to watch in person?
  2. What college basketball has your attention this season?
  3. What NFL stadium do you most want to visit?
  4. Sarah Fuller, the kicker for Vanderbilt football, just scored her first field goal. Give us your assessment of her kick?
  5. If you could dress up as any mascot for the day, who would it be?

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral