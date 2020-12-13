CSL Quick Six: Mascots, hoops, Vandy football

- What’s the best sport to watch in person?
- What college basketball has your attention this season?
- What NFL stadium do you most want to visit?
- Sarah Fuller, the kicker for Vanderbilt football, just scored her first field goal. Give us your assessment of her kick?
- If you could dress up as any mascot for the day, who would it be?
LATEST HEADLINES
- Florida St. ends 3-game skid with 56-35 win over Duke
- Kicker Sarah Fuller now first woman to score in Power 5 football game
- Gameday Forecast: Sun, temps in the mid-to-upper 60s for Broncos-Panthers
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic effort
- Steele Creek homicide: Man shot dead at apartment complex