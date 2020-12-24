CSL Quick Six: How many wins will the Panthers finish with next season?

CLEVELAND, OH. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Despite a career-high 42 points from guard Terry Rozier, the Charlotte Hornets were unable to get the victory in their first regular-season game since March.

A 21-4 run by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter proved to be too costly as Charlotte fell 121-114 Wednesday night, and ended up losing center Cody Zeller to a fractured left hand in the process.