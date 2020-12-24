CSL Quick Six: How many wins will the Panthers finish with next season?

- How many wins will the Panthers finish with next season?
- What’s your favorite Christmas movie?
- What’s your favorite Christmas song?
- Is cereal a soup?
- Who is the best player in Panthers history?
- Favorite Panther player ever covered?
