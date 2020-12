CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper fired general manager on Monday, after the team was officially eliminated from playoff contention for the third-straight season this weekend, but he also didn't give the biggest endorsement to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

During Tepper's media availability after firing Hurney, his response to whether Bridgewater, who has struggled in recent weeks, is the answer at quarterback for Carolina, didn't bold well for 28-year old signal-caller.