(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time for another edition of CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Carl Gebhart.
- What’s more likely to happen? Drew Brees retires or Deshaun Watson is traded?
- Do the Bears re-sign the former Tar Heel Mitch Trubisky?
- Who was your first favorite athlete?
- If you could make one move for the Panthers roster this season, what is it?
- Crunchy or smooth peanut butter?
- Favorite candy?
More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:
- CSL Quick Six: Favorite athlete, Panthers roster moves and favorite candy
- PGA Championship leaving Trump National in ’22 tournament
- Family demands answers after 82-year-old grandmother dies from COVID at Charlotte nursing home
- Charlotte Better Business Bureau warning consumers about COVID relief scams
- Inmate dies in NC prison, investigation underway