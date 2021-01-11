CSL Quick Six: Favorite athlete, Panthers roster moves and favorite candy

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time for another edition of CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims and Carl Gebhart.

  1. What’s more likely to happen? Drew Brees retires or Deshaun Watson is traded?
  2. Do the Bears re-sign the former Tar Heel Mitch Trubisky?
  3. Who was your first favorite athlete?
  4. If you could make one move for the Panthers roster this season, what is it?
  5. Crunchy or smooth peanut butter?
  6. Favorite candy?

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral