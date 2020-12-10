CSL Quick Six: Dec. 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Pau Gasol says he wants back in the NBA with the Lakers and his brother Marc. Do you think it will happen?
- Do the Eagles need to trade away Carson Wentz at the end of year?
- LSU just issued a self-imposed 1-year bowl ban. Is that cop out or the safe play for coach and company?
- Next week’s Browns vs Giants game has been flexed to prime time. Is that really a prime time game?
- What is your go-to karaoke song?
- Famous wrestler Goldberg says he wants to fight WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Which wrestler would you like to get in the ring with?
