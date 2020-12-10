CSL Quick Six: Dec. 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Pau Gasol says he wants back in the NBA with the Lakers and his brother Marc. Do you think it will happen?
  2. Do the Eagles need to trade away Carson Wentz at the end of year?
  3. LSU just issued a self-imposed 1-year bowl ban. Is that cop out or the safe play for coach and company?
  4. Next week’s Browns vs Giants game has been flexed to prime time. Is that really a prime time game?
  5. What is your go-to karaoke song?
  6. Famous wrestler Goldberg says he wants to fight WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Which wrestler would you like to get in the ring with?

