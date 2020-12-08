CSL Quick Six: Dec. 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. With the Browns big win over the Titans, are they a team to fear at all moving forward this season?
  2. Carson Wentz has been put through the wringer in the media in the last few weeks. Is it warranted?
  3. Break dancing just got added to the official list of Olympic sports. What’s your take on this?
  4. In a post-game interview, Travis Kelce said “hats off to the raiders” after just playing the Broncos. Thoughts?
  5. Who’s the next NFL coach that should be fired?
  6. 7 days into December, what’s first on the watch list for Christmas movies?

