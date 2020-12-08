CSL Quick Six: Dec. 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- With the Browns big win over the Titans, are they a team to fear at all moving forward this season?
- Carson Wentz has been put through the wringer in the media in the last few weeks. Is it warranted?
- Break dancing just got added to the official list of Olympic sports. What’s your take on this?
- In a post-game interview, Travis Kelce said “hats off to the raiders” after just playing the Broncos. Thoughts?
- Who’s the next NFL coach that should be fired?
- 7 days into December, what’s first on the watch list for Christmas movies?