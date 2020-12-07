CSL Quick Six: Dec. 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

1. Blazers had to close down their facility because of three positive tests – will the NBA make it through the season without a bubble?

2. Who has the best chance of winning the National Championship in college football this season?

3. Who will have a better season: Russell Westbrook or John Wall?

4. Carson Wentz was benched for Jalen Hurts – right move? Who should star the rest of the way?

5. Who is the greatest athlete to play for a Charlotte professional team?

6. Kentucky Basketball lost again – this time to Georgia Tech. At 1-3, are they in trouble?

