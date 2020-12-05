CSL Quick Six: Dec. 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- If you could pick one player from the Panthers to get a Pro Bowl invite right now, who would it be?
- Western Kentucky and the 49ers set to play this Sunday at noon. Who’s winning this one?
- Coastal Carolina was supposed to host Liberty for their college game day debut, but due to COVID, rescheduled with BYU. Was this the right move?
- If you had to write a song about the Panthers bye week right now, what would the first line be?
- Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has taken accountability for his actions with his teammates this week. Does this help the Eagles at all?
- What’s the best or most memorable toy you ever received growing up on Christmas?
