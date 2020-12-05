CSL Quick Six: Dec. 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. If you could pick one player from the Panthers to get a Pro Bowl invite right now, who would it be?
  2. Western Kentucky and the 49ers set to play this Sunday at noon. Who’s winning this one?
  3. Coastal Carolina was supposed to host Liberty for their college game day debut, but due to COVID, rescheduled with BYU. Was this the right move?
  4. If you had to write a song about the Panthers bye week right now, what would the first line be?
  5. Doug Pederson says Carson Wentz has taken accountability for his actions with his teammates this week. Does this help the Eagles at all?
  6. What’s the best or most memorable toy you ever received growing up on Christmas?

