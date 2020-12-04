CSL Quick Six: Dec. 3

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Roger Goodell says there’s no plan for the NFL to do a bubble in the playoffs. Is this the right move?
  2. Should college hoops allow every team to make the NCAA tournament this year given the circumstances with COVID?
  3. If Ohio State doesn’t get to 6 games, should they be eligible for the college football playoffs?
  4. Would you rather be a relief pitcher in the Majors or a PGA Tour golfer?
  5. Who is going to win the Big South in college basketball this season?
  6. Who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl?

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral