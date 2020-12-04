CSL Quick Six: Dec. 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Roger Goodell says there’s no plan for the NFL to do a bubble in the playoffs. Is this the right move?
- Should college hoops allow every team to make the NCAA tournament this year given the circumstances with COVID?
- If Ohio State doesn’t get to 6 games, should they be eligible for the college football playoffs?
- Would you rather be a relief pitcher in the Majors or a PGA Tour golfer?
- Who is going to win the Big South in college basketball this season?
- Who will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl?
