CSL Quick Six: when do you take the tree down in your house?

Will Kunkel asks Lindsay Clein and Amanda Cox questions on the Christmas Day Quick Six on CSL:
- When do you take the tree down in your house?
- What would you do if someone wrapped up Taylor Swift for you as a gift?
- You’re from Kansas City…you more of a Royals or Chiefs fan? Both recent champs, too.
- What’s the craziest thing you’ve eaten?
- What’s the weirdest viewer email you’ve gotten?
- Favorite drink?
More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:
- Atrium Huntersville ER unit suffers water damage from generator leak, officials say
- Coronavirus in NC: Over half a million cases now confirmed after holiday data release
- Bodycam video shows Cleveland Cavaliers player’s confrontation with police
- Health officials track safety, side effects as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out
- Atlantic City to auction chance to blow up a Trump casino