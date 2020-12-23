CSL Quick Six: Dec. 22

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devon Daniels scored eight straight points in the second half and finished with 21 to help North Carolina State beat 17th-ranked North Carolina 79-76 on Tuesday night.

Freshman Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Wolfpack (5-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew nearly all of a 17-point first-half lead in an unusually early meeting in the longtime rivalry.