CSL Quick Six: Dec. 2

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six–a special edition because it’s Ladies Night!

  1. The McRib is back! Have you ever had one?
  2. Do pro teams or college teams suffer more from no or limited fans right now?
  3. Who deserves the Heisman at this point in the season?
  4. If you could watch any major sports event in person–what would it be?
  5. Do you ever miss the days when App State played in the FCS? Or are you on the side of just never looking back?
  6. Would you rather see Josh Sims without a beard or Will Kunkel with a beard?

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral