CSL Quick Six: Dec. 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Panthers have forced 18 turnovers this season. Just five have been an interception. Will they be able to pick off the all-mighty Aaron Rodgers?
- Did you name your pet after a sports superstar?
- Will the College Football Playoff committee drop Coastal’s rank because they won’t play a conference title game?
- Morgan, now that you’re here in Charlotte, will you adopt the Hornets and Panthers as your favorite teams?
- The line is set at 24.5. Under or over on how many times FOX 46 reporter Ann Wyatt Little will listen to Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is you?”
More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:
- House fire displaces family of 6 in north Charlotte
- Rowan County detention officer killed in Charlotte crash to be laid to rest Friday
- Second stimulus checks: Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions in Congress
- 8 nuns die of COVID-19 in last week at convent
- Coca-Cola laying off 2,200 workers as it slims down brands