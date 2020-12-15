CSL Quick Six: Dec. 14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Oregon is replacing Washington in the Pac-12 Championship because the Huskies can’t field enough scholarship players due to COVID. Should the Pac-12 have changed its rule like the Big Ten did?
  2. Do the Panthers need to draft another quarterback in the 2021 draft?
  3. Will the Panthers notch a win in any of its last three games?
  4. Reports are coming out that Justin Fuente will stay head coach of Virginia Tech for at least another year: Good move or not?
  5. If you had to choose right now, who wins Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young, Jeremy Chinn or someone else?
  6. The wife says you’re having “brinner” tonight. Do you go with pancakes, waffles or french toast?

