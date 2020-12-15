CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Oregon is replacing Washington in the Pac-12 Championship because the Huskies can’t field enough scholarship players due to COVID. Should the Pac-12 have changed its rule like the Big Ten did?
- Do the Panthers need to draft another quarterback in the 2021 draft?
- Will the Panthers notch a win in any of its last three games?
- Reports are coming out that Justin Fuente will stay head coach of Virginia Tech for at least another year: Good move or not?
- If you had to choose right now, who wins Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young, Jeremy Chinn or someone else?
- The wife says you’re having “brinner” tonight. Do you go with pancakes, waffles or french toast?
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- CSL Quick Six: Dec. 14
- Nonprofit asks city council to demand residential eviction moratorium extension from state
- Rhule not ready to throw in towel on Bridgewater
- Atrium doctor who received first COVID-19 shot in NC warns against ‘vaccine hesitancy’
- ‘I couldn’t be more excited’: Atrium Health doctor first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in NC