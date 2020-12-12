CSL Quick Six: Dec. 11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time for our favorite nightly segment – Quick Six – where we put two minutes on the clock and no question is off the table!
- Bill Belichick says Cam Newton will remain the starter in New England – is that the right move?
- Coastal Carolina is working on a 7-year extension for Jamey Chadwell – should he stay or leave and strike while the iron is hot?
- What is your favorite holiday tradition?
- Mike McCarthy says better days are ahead for the Dallas Cowboys – did Jerry Jones make a mistake hiring him as head coach?
- Kyrie Irving is declining to speak to the media so far this season saying, “I do not talk to pawns.” – As a member of the media how do you feel about this?
- Better winter activity – skiing, ice skating, or sledding? Why?
