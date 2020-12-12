CSL Quick Six: Dec. 11

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Less than two years ago, Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to lead his team to the Super Bowl. The big game was played in his hometown, and the Los Angeles Rams' opponents were led by one of his coaching idols.

Everything was set up for the best day in an up-and-coming football coach's life. It turned into the absolute worst, thanks to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.