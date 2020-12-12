CSL Quick Six: Dec. 11

CSL
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s time for our favorite nightly segment – Quick Six – where we put two minutes on the clock and no question is off the table!

  1. Bill Belichick says Cam Newton will remain the starter in New England – is that the right move?
  2. Coastal Carolina is working on a 7-year extension for Jamey Chadwell – should he stay or leave and strike while the iron is hot?
  3. What is your favorite holiday tradition?
  4. Mike McCarthy says better days are ahead for the Dallas Cowboys – did Jerry Jones make a mistake hiring him as head coach?
  5. Kyrie Irving is declining to speak to the media so far this season saying, “I do not talk to pawns.” – As a member of the media how do you feel about this?
  6. Better winter activity – skiing, ice skating, or sledding? Why?

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral