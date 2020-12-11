CSL Quick Six: Dec. 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Cam Newton got benched again Thursday night. Is he done with the Patriots after this season?
- What’s the one thing you can go tailgating without?
- James Harden has expanded his list of preferred trade destinations. Do the rockets finally cave and deal him?
- The Phillies are finalizing a deal to make former Red Sox boss Dave Dombrowski its new president. Will that change the fightins’ fortunes?
- Do you think Tim Tebow being on the Mets is a publicity stunt?
- Friday, Next Friday, or Friday After Next: Which one was the best?
