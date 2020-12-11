CSL Quick Six: Dec. 10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Cam Newton got benched again Thursday night. Is he done with the Patriots after this season?
  2. What’s the one thing you can go tailgating without?
  3. James Harden has expanded his list of preferred trade destinations. Do the rockets finally cave and deal him?
  4. The Phillies are finalizing a deal to make former Red Sox boss Dave Dombrowski its new president. Will that change the fightins’ fortunes?
  5. Do you think Tim Tebow being on the Mets is a publicity stunt?
  6. Friday, Next Friday, or Friday After Next: Which one was the best?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

