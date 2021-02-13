CSL Quick Six: Daytona 500 picks, Tim Tebow and worst travel habits

February 14 2021 02:30 pm

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): Saturday night Quick Six on CSL with Josh Sims, Will Kunkel and special guest Crandall! It’s Daytona 500 eve!

  1. Of all the drivers, who will get sent to the back for car changes? Who will get back to the front of the pack first?
  2. Which big-name driver do you expect to struggle tomorrow in the Daytona 500?
  3. Tim Tebow got another invite to the big league camp with the Mets. Is this the season we see him make the majors?
  4. You’re the head coach of the Hornets, do you continue with the 3 guard starting lineup?
  5. Plain and simple, who is your pick to win the Daytona 500?
  6. Reverse of last night, what’s Josh’s worst travel habit?

