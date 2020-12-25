CSL Quick Six: Christmas Edition

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Christmas Eve, Carla Gebhart had a Christmas edition of Quick Six with Rochelle Metzger and Elisa Raff.
- Would you prefer a white Christmas or a Christmas somewhere on a beach?
- What’s the best Christmas movie to watch on Christmas Eve?
- In a normal year without COVID, are you a holiday party hopper or do you prefer to be at home?
- What do you hope Santa brings you this year?
- What’s your favorite Christmas tradition?
- When do you prefer to open Christmas presents? Christmas Eve, Christmas Morning, Christmas Night, or does it even matter?
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- NC mountains get white Christmas with up to 7 inches of snow closing some roads
- Trump plays golf for second straight day as COVID-19 relief package stalled
- Son of Lynchburg WWII hero, Tuskegee Airman shares father’s story on eve of 100th birthday
- Ski Report: Weekend looks sunny and dry, top-notch for skiing
- Ski Report: Christmas Eve will not be the best skiing day as heavy rain, wind moves across the region