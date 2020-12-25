CSL Quick Six: Christmas Edition

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Christmas Eve, Carla Gebhart had a Christmas edition of Quick Six with Rochelle Metzger and Elisa Raff.

  1. Would you prefer a white Christmas or a Christmas somewhere on a beach?
  2. What’s the best Christmas movie to watch on Christmas Eve?
  3. In a normal year without COVID, are you a holiday party hopper or do you prefer to be at home?
  4. What do you hope Santa brings you this year?
  5. What’s your favorite Christmas tradition?
  6. When do you prefer to open Christmas presents? Christmas Eve, Christmas Morning, Christmas Night, or does it even matter?

