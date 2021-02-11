CSL Quick Six: Bubba Wallace, Valpo mascot, Taylor Swift

February 14 2021 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six live from Daytona with Will Kunkel, Josh Sims, Brien Blakely and Brad Gillie.

  1. How many wins will Bubba Wallace notch in his first season with 23-XI?
  2. Major league baseball is sticking with its runner-on-second rule for extra innings. Love it or hate it?
  3. Valpo is dropping its ‘Crusaders’ nickname. What should the Indiana school change its mascot to?
  4. Which big NASCAR name do you expect to struggle this Sunday at the 500?
  5. If NASCAR were to sanction another type of vehicle for a series, what would you like to see?
  6. What is your favorite Taylor Swift song?

