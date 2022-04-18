(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — CSL does it again! Charlotte Sports Live has been honored with a Charlotte Magazine Best of The Best Award, more affectionately known as a “BOB AWARD.”

Voted on by you the fans, CSL won Best Local Sports Show.

“Over the past few years, Charlotte sports fans have laid claim to being some of the best in the country. With the resurgence of the Hornets, the amazing new fan base at Charlotte FC, the Roaring Riot’s undeniable love of the Panthers, NASCAR’s legion of gear heads, and of course our amazing local high school athletes, you can’t deny the passion this city has for its teams,” Executive Producer Christian Audesirk said. “Our entire CSL family is happy that we can help give the Queen City a daily dose of the sports content they’re eagerly asking for. We’re honored by the award and look forward to continuing to provide the best coverage of the Charlotte sports scene.”

You can check out CSL and the rest of the BOB winners in this month’s issue of Charlotte Magazine.