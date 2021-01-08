Could Deshaun Watson be leaving the Texans?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- Could Deshaun Watson be heading out of Houston, less than four months after signing a $156 million dollar extension?

Pro Football Talk reports that Watson has “quietly” approached with this teammates the possibility of requesting a trade.

Despite the team’s struggles, Watson continued to play at a high level even as the Texans lost their last five games. He led the NFL in yards passing with a franchise-record 4,823 yards, moving ahead of Patrick Mahomes (4,740) when the Chiefs QB didn’t play in the final game of the season.

A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport indicates that Watson was upset with the organization after he was reportedly told that he would be involved in the process of hiring Houston’s new GM and head coach, but was left out of the decision to bring on Nick Caserio.

Caserio, a longtime executive with the New England Patriots, replaces Bill O’Brien, who was the team’s coach and general manager before he was fired after this season’s 0-4 start.

The Texans unfortunately became one of the league’s worst in 2020, finishing at 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons.

Casiero is being tasked with trying to improve a franchise without a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft after they were both traded to Miami in the deal that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston two years ago.

The Texans know they need Watson, and he remains confident he can lead Houston to its first championship, so it’s truly unclear if his intentions to leave the team are true.

“I don’t want to sit here and dwell on the bad things,” he said Monday. “It’s all the good things that I want to continue to take into the offseason and build that momentum for the new staff and the new direction we want to go with this organization.”

