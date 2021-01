CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Corey LaJoie joins Will Kunkel and Josh Sims on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about his beef with Denny Hamlin.

LaJoie says it was his first NASCAR drama but he says once Hamlin insulted his driving ability he needed to stand up for himself.

LaJoie will be driving the No. 7 Spire Sports car this season. He was formerly with Go Fas Racing. The biggest surprise this season – The LaJoie ‘face car’ will be making its long-anticipated debut in 2021!