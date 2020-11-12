Cody Zeller talks about his charitable foundation, Hornets upcoming season on CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Cody Zeller sat down with Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live to discuss the state of the Hornets, and talk about his foundation, Like a Child.

Zeller today announced a new grant program through his Like A Child Foundation, geared toward organizations that help children and families achieve their potential.

From today through Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1, Zeller will also match any donations made through the Like A Child website.

Zeller talked about the struggles of playing for a team during a rebuild while he wants to win every game. He also guaranteed Hornets fans that he wants to return to the playoffs as much as them.

The Hornets Center says the team will tease Head Coach James Borrego about saying he is going to work out despite being so thin.

He even told a hilarious story about a 76ers fan who asked, “Can Coach Borrego lift 100 lbs?”

