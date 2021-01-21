Cody Zeller back in practice for the first time since injuring hand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Good news for the Charlotte Hornets: Center Cody Zeller was back in the mix at practice on Wednesday.

Zeller scrimmaged with the team for the first time since his breaking his hand last month.

No word on when his return will be for some game-time action, but at least we know it’s in the near future

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

PJ Washington was sidelined for todays practice after tweaking his ankle yesterday, but the good news there is that it doesn’t sound like it’s anything too serious.

The Charlotte Hornets will play their next game against the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22.