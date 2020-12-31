Clemson’s play-caller Tony Elliott out with COVID ahead of Ohio State game

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Clemson Tigers will be without offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who tested positive for COVID-19, when they face Ohio State in the national semifinal on Friday.

Elliott has been the play-caller for the Tigers for the past six seasons. He did not travel with the team to New Orleans on Wednesday.

Clemson head Coach Dabo Swinney said Elliott does not have any symptoms and will communicate with the team via Zoom up until game time.

Clemson will face Ohio on Friday at 8 p.m.

